LONDON: Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, is discussing efforts to address regional and global terror threats, radicalization and online extremism with British officials this week.

On Wednesday he held talks with Vice Adm. Edward Ahlgren, the UK Ministry of Defence’s senior adviser for the Middle East and North Africa, at the ministry’s headquarters in London, where they discussed anti-terrorism efforts and responses to security challenges, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Moghedi emphasized that measures to confront terrorism require international cooperation, including media support, efforts to combat financing, and military action.

The previous day he met two officials from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office: Thomas Barry, the director of its National and Economic Security, and Martyn Warr, head of the Counter-Daesh Communications Cell.

They talked about enhancement of cooperation in action targeting terrorist organizations to achieve regional and international security, the coalition said.

Also on Tuesday, Al-Moghedi met Jemima Murray, director of Counter Terrorism at the Homeland Security Group within the UK Home Office. They discussed the challenges posed by online extremism and radicalization, the coalition added.

The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition is a pan-Islamic organization founded in 2015 comprising 43 member states.