MADINAH: A group of 250 Umrah pilgrims visited the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, Mount Uhud and Quba Mosque as part of a cultural program in Madinah.

The group, hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program, said the visit reflected Saudi Arabia’s care for Islam and for Muslims.

They expressed their happiness and appreciation for the sites and their historical significance and thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the services provided.

This was the third group of pilgrims to visit as part of a program launched as a result of the king’s decision 1,000 male and female Umrah performers at his own expense. They are being hosted in four groups, with the latest guests coming from 23 African countries.

Welcomed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, they arrived in Madinah on Sept. 1 and have also visited the Prophet’s Mosque, Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex and several Islamic and historic landmarks.

They will also travel to Makkah to perform Umrah and visit several more important Islamic features as part of a comprehensive educational, cultural and spiritual program.