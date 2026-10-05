RIYADH: The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a wide-ranging dialogue at Egmont Palace in Brussels with Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, according to a statement from MWL on Sunday.

The event was held under the theme “The Importance of Dialogue in a Changing World.” Participants included ministers, parliamentarians, representatives of European governments and senior religious leaders. Representatives of international organizations and universities, along with civil society experts, also attended.

The dialogue and accompanying discussions addressed a range of topics against the backdrop of international changes and transformations relevant to the MWL’s mission and objectives.

In conjunction with the event, the MWL Secretary-General met with Maxime Prévot, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, who welcomed Sheikh Al-Issa to Egmont Palace before the international dialogue began.

RIYADH: The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a wide-ranging dialogue at Egmont Palace in Brussels with Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, according to a statement from MWL on Sunday.

The event was held under the theme “The Importance of Dialogue in a Changing World.” Participants included ministers, parliamentarians, representatives of European governments and senior religious leaders. Representatives of international organizations and universities, along with civil society experts, also attended.

The dialogue and accompanying discussions addressed a range of topics against the backdrop of international changes and transformations relevant to the MWL’s mission and objectives.

In conjunction with the event, the MWL secretary-general met with Maxime Prevot, Belgium’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and development cooperation, who welcomed Sheikh Al-Issa to Egmont Palace before the international dialogue began.