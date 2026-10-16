RIYADH: The restraint shown by Saudi Arabia to prevent escalation is highly appreciated and demonstrates the Saudi leadership’s commitment to a return to normalcy in the region, the Indian ambassador to the Kingdom has said.

In an interview with Arab News, Shri Vipul said: “India has consistently condemned attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure such as airports, offices and energy installations as well as holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia. Such attacks are completely unacceptable and should cease immediately.

“The dastardly attacks on airports in Riyadh and other cities in the Kingdom have led to deaths and injuries (to) a large number of innocent civilians which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“We mourn the loss of lives and convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. We also pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

One Indian died and 11 more were injured as a result of the Houthi attack on Riyadh airport on Oct. 10.

“I wish to sincerely thank the Saudi authorities, especially the hospitals for providing medical care to the affected people and families,” said the ambassador.

“Despite the provocations, the restraint shown by the Kingdom to prevent escalation is highly appreciated and demonstrates the commitment of the leadership of the Kingdom towards return to normalcy in the region.”

He added: “We stand in full solidarity with the people, government and leadership of Saudi Arabia as they defend their sovereignty and ensure security and stability in the face of such attacks.”

Vipul highlighted the exceptionally close trade and energy partnership between India and Saudi Arabia which is dependent on maritime security.

“It is critically important that freedom of navigation and commerce is ensured through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab. India and Saudi Arabia have identical views in this regard,” he said, adding the Indian community in Saudi Arabia had shown great resilience and commitment to the Kingdom over the past six months.

“I have been in touch with our people in various parts of the Kingdom and the consistent message I get is that they stand shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brothers and sisters,” said the ambassador.

He urged Indian nationals in the Kingdom to remain calm, follow instructions and advisories issued by local authorities, and stay indoors during aerial attacks.

“My message to them is to stay calm but vigilant. This challenge further strengthens our resolve to work together as a community and take care of each other,” said Vipul. “I also assure them that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah, as well as Indian community organizations, are fully functional and ready to provide any help needed in coordination with Saudi authorities. To this end we have been issuing regular advisories and have also established 24/7 helplines to answer any queries or concerns by the diaspora.”

On Friday, the Indian embassy announced that Air India and Air India Express have canceled flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until Oct. 20 due to events in the region.

The recent escalation by Houthi militants has seen Saudi defense forces intercept and destroy missiles and drones in several cities on an almost daily basis. However, the Oct. 10 strike on King Khalid International Airport, when a ballistic missile hit the area housing Terminals 3 and 4, was the deadliest attack against the Kingdom in more than a decade.

Most of those killed came from the Arab world and Global South. They included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one person from each of Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, India and the US.

A further attack on Oct. 11 killed a Pakistani resident of the Kingdom and injured 11 people, while on Oct. 8 another killed three Saudi citizens, including a pilot, and destroyed an aircraft. Dozens were also wounded.

On Oct. 6 and 7, a strike on Abha International Airport killed an Algerian and a Moroccan woman and injured 28 people, and an attack on King Khalid International Airport killed a Sudanese national and injured eight people.