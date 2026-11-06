RIYADH: The Riyadh Metro project, supervised by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, has been ranked among the top four global transport initiatives at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The recognition comes after a rigorous selection process featuring 533 entries from 68 countries, highlighting a new international milestone that underscores the Saudi capital’s leadership in developing modern, sustainable urban mobility systems.

FAST FACT The recognition comes after a rigorous selection process featuring 533 entries from 68 countries, highlighting a new international milestone

The high ranking acknowledges the scale and advanced technical standard of the network, which stands as one of the world’s largest and most modern public transport developments. Designed as a cornerstone of sustainable, eco-friendly transit, the system is engineered to reduce carbon emissions, improve urban traffic flow, and accommodate the capital’s rapid population growth and expansion.

During the congress, the RCRC demonstrated how data and emerging technologies are integrated into city planning and administration. The commission showcased the Riyadh City Data Platform along with digital twin and artificial intelligence applications, highlighting the capital’s broader efforts in public transport management, traffic optimization, the Green Riyadh initiative, and ongoing urban mega-projects.

The Smart City Expo World Congress remains one of the premier international forums dedicated to urban innovation. Held this year under the theme “Urban Solutions, Real Impact,” the event gathered over 600 global speakers to share insights on digital transformation, mobility, energy efficiency, environmental stewardship, housing, and infrastructure.