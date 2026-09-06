JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has launched a new digital transformation strategy to improve beneficiary services, boost operational efficiency and support innovation.

The strategy was unveiled during the fifth edition of LEAP, the global technology conference, in Riyadh, which was held under the theme “Into New Worlds.”

The fund said the strategy would provide a more integrated beneficiary experience across its electronic services and agricultural financing products.

Writing on its official X account, the fund said the strategy would “enable innovation, strengthen digital excellence, and improve the beneficiary experience and the services provided.”

The strategy includes developing innovative digital solutions and using data and analytics to support decision-making.

It also aims to strengthen governance and digital excellence, improve institutional efficiency and data quality, and support innovation and sustainability, in line with the Kingdom’s wider digital transformation goals.

During LEAP, the fund was honored by the National Information Center at the Saudi Data and AI Authority for its efforts to provide services through the Tawakkalna national application.

The integration has made it easier for beneficiaries to access the fund’s digital services while strengthening electronic connectivity and coordination among government entities.