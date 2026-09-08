RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Sweden and Iceland Aseel Al-Shehail recently visited Sinisa Grgic, ambassador of Croatia to Sweden and dean of the diplomatic corps.

“We had a constructive exchange of views on matters of mutual interests,” Al-Shehail said in a statement on X. “His kind welcome and good wishes were greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr received US Consul General in Dhahran James Sindle on Monday on the occasion of the end of his tenure, the Saudi Press Agency reported.