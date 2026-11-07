MADRID: Saudi Ambassador to Spain Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin recently met Guillermo Kirkpatrick de la Vega, director-general for cooperation with states and the EU of the Community of Madrid.

During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation between the Kingdom and Madrid, and discussed ways to strengthen and develop ties across various sectors.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Abdullah bin Khalid received Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Ageel Al-Shaibani and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed ways to strengthen tourism cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UK.