RIYADH: The Saudi and Kuwaiti foreign ministers condemned the Houthis’ ongoing attacks and threats against neighboring countries in a call on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed solidarity between the Kingdom and Kuwait as they faced attacks from the Houthi terrorist militia on civilian areas, threatening regional security and stability, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Iran-backed group in Yemen has intensified its attacks against the Kingdom this month, targeting Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and civilian areas, including several deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other airports in the country.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional bloc that also includes the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. All these countries have faced attacks either from Iran or its proxies in Yemen and Iraq, following the US and Israeli military campaign against Tehran’s military capabilities since late February.