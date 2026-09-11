RIYADH: Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its East-West Pipeline after it was targeted in several attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, the Ministry of Energy said on Friday.

Several people were injured in the attacks — which took place on Thursday morning — and received medical treatment, the ministry said in a statement.

Emergency and specialized technical teams were deployed immediately following the attacks to secure the pipeline and assess its safety in coordination with the relevant authorities, the ministry added.

The shutdown was carried out as a precaution and any further developments would be announced as they arise, according to the statement.

The Iran-backed Houthis earlier this week targeted civilian and energy infrastructure targets in Saudi Arabia’s Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. The attacks caused several fires at oil facilities in the southern region that led to a temporary halt in some operations, the Energy Ministry said.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, which wounded 73 civilians, including women and children, vowing to take measures to neutralize the threat.