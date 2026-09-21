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saudi arabia turns to in vitro technology to boost food security
Saudi Arabia turns to in vitro technology to boost food security
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https://arab.news/zb3e2
Updated 21 September 2026 04:37
Arabnews
September 21, 2026
04:37
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Saudi Arabia turns to in vitro technology to boost food security
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