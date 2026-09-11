JEDDAH: For more than three decades Ibrahim Al-Zubaidi has spent much of his life confined to a bed but he has not let his illness stop him from enjoying one of his greatest passions.

Until he was 11, Al-Zubaidi was a normal child. Then a severe form of osteoporosis changed the course of his life, eventually leaving him immobile.

But while the disease severely restricted his physical world, it could not limit his curiosity, determination or passion for motorsport.

Today, Al-Zubaidi is a Saudi Arabia motorsport journalist and content creator whose knowledge of racing has earned him recognition among fans, drivers, teams and officials around the world.

From his bed, he has followed some of the world’s biggest races almost as closely as anyone at the track, from the Dakar Rally to Formula 1 to MotoGP and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

His journey into motorsport began long before his illness changed his life.

As a child, he kept small model cars beside his pillow and was fascinated by the brief motorsport segments he saw on television, particularly Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR.

Then, in 2000, he discovered a television channel broadcasting Formula 1 regularly.

Watching Michael Schumacher and the intense battles on track deepened a fascination that would eventually become a lifelong passion.

The internet later transformed that passion. Al-Zubaidi joined the Arabic sports forum Kooora to follow football, then discovered sections dedicated to Formula 1, motorcycles and rallying.

“I found what I had been looking for,” he told Arab News. “The moment came in 2012 to leave online forums and shift to Facebook — and subsequently to Twitter — where I dedicated my time and effort to promoting motorsports to the widest possible audience.”

He continued: “As a significant number of people joined the ranks of fans following Formula 1, rallying, and motorcycle racing. I received numerous messages from those who developed a passion for the sport after following my posts; some even told me that I was the only one bringing such news to the platform within the Arab world.”

His coverage attracted a growing audience and introduced many followers to international motorsport.

In 2018, Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi became the first prominent motorsport figure to follow him on Twitter.

Later, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, invited him to attend local races. Al-Zubaidi initially declined.

“I trembled with a mix of joy and apprehension; I could hardly believe it. He kept inviting me to the races, but I would always make excuses. Finally, he insisted, so I gathered the courage to tell him I was wheelchair bound and explained my situation,” he said.

Prince Khalid immediately, when he knew about his physical situation, arranged a special wheelchair and vehicle for him to attend local and international races.

Since then, the motorsports enthusiast and content creator has covered major events in Saudi Arabia, including the Dakar Rally, Formula 1, Formula E, the World Rally Championship and the GT World Challenge.

His online work has also led to friendships with drivers. Spanish racer Nani Roma once sought his help with a customs problem, while Carlos Sainz Sr. later hosted him at his team headquarters during the 2026 Dakar Rally.

“Motorsport, after Allah, brought me to a place I never dreamed of reaching,” Al-Zubaidi said.

The Dakar Rally remains his favorite, though he also follows the World Rally Championship, MotoGP, the World Endurance Championship and Formula 1.

Motorsports figures and fans started to call him the encyclopedia of motorsports. “I have knowledge, but I am not an encyclopedia,” he said.

“Memory can fail sometimes,” he said. His motivation is simple: “I love watching the races and listening to the sound of the engines.”

Speaking about challenges he faced, he said: “My life has been a road filled with difficulties and challenges since birth.” He does not describe his life as easy. But neither does he describe it as defeated.

“I have overcome some of them, while others remain, but I have always believed in patience, sacrifice and putting my trust in Allah,” he said.

Al-Zubaidi believes Saudi Arabia is becoming a global motorsport hub and hopes to see it, but wants greater support for young Saudi drivers through academies, circuits, infrastructure and sponsorship.

His next dream is to attend MotoGP and experience the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He also hopes to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Asked where he sees himself in five years, he said: “Honestly, I don’t know what will happen.”

But he hopes to remain known as a motorsport media figure. His message to young people with disabilities is clear: “Do not let disability become an obstacle to your ambitions and goals.”