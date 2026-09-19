JEDDAH: With more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, Saudi obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Lama Alsharif is using social media to tackle gaps in women’s health education and challenge misconceptions that can prevent patients from seeking care.

Alsharif first recognized the scale of the problem during her residency at a government hospital, where she worked in clinics, emergency departments, labor rooms and operating theaters. She repeatedly encountered women who had access to medical care but lacked reliable information about their own bodies.

“I realized that I simply could not give every woman the amount of time and education she deserved within a clinical setting,” she told Arab News.

After moving into private practice, Alsharif began looking for other ways to reach women and turned to social media.

“While many people viewed it primarily as a platform for entertainment, I believed it could also be one of the most powerful tools for public health education,” she said.

A 2026 study led by researchers at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam found that about 60 percent of Saudi respondents relied on at least one social media platform for medical information. The researchers also warned of the risk of misinformation on those platforms.

Alsharif seeks to address that gap through short, evidence-based videos and live question-and-answer sessions.

“What surprised and motivated me was how eager women were to learn when information was presented in a simple, respectful and accessible way,” she said.

Among the most common misconceptions Alsharif encounters are beliefs that menstrual blood is impure, that an episiotomy is necessary during every vaginal delivery and that pain during intercourse is an unavoidable part of being a woman.

“These misconceptions are not harmless,” she said. “They can prevent women from recognizing symptoms that deserve medical attention and can delay diagnosis and treatment for years.”

Alsharif has treated women who endured severe pelvic pain or painful intercourse for more than a decade because they believed their symptoms were normal.

“When they eventually learned that their symptoms could be evaluated and treated, it completely changed their perspective,” she said. “That is why I believe medical education should not simply tell women what is normal, it should also teach them to recognize what is not normal.”

Making clinical information accessible is among the greatest challenges of her work.

“My goal is to take a complex medical concept and translate it into simple, relatable language without compromising its scientific accuracy,” she said. “I never want simplification to become misinformation.”

For Alsharif, the value of her platform is measured less by follower numbers than by whether the information prompts women to seek appropriate care.

“For me, the most meaningful measure of success is the message from a woman who tells me that one of my videos encouraged her to see a doctor, helped her recognize that a symptom was not normal, or gave her the confidence to ask a question she had been too embarrassed to ask before,” she said.

Alsharif also delivers free online lectures through a nonprofit women’s health organization and is developing an application to guide women through puberty, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause.

“My vision is to create a trusted, evidence-based resource that women can access whenever they need it, while always recognizing that digital education should complement — not replace — professional medical care,” she said. “AI can be a useful tool, but it should never replace critical thinking, clinical judgment or evidence-based practice.”

Discussing menstruation, sexual health and pelvic pain can present additional challenges in a conservative society. Alsharif said she approaches these subjects through culturally sensitive communication.

“For me, breaking the stigma does not mean abandoning cultural values,” she said. “It means creating a respectful space where women can access accurate medical information and feel comfortable seeking the care they deserve.”

She also sees women’s health education as having an impact beyond individual patients.

“Women often become the source of health information for their families, friends and children. When one woman learns something important about her health, that knowledge can be passed on to the people around her and to future generations.”

Alsharif is among a growing number of Saudi female physicians taking on public-facing educational roles.

“(We) have a unique opportunity, because we can combine medical expertise with an understanding of our community, culture, and the questions women may sometimes hesitate to ask,” she said. “I believe we will see more Saudi female doctors becoming educators, researchers, entrepreneurs and voices in digital health.”

Ultimately, she hopes her work will help women take a more active role in decisions about their health.

“My goal is not simply to educate women about diseases,” she said. “It is to help create a generation of women who understand their bodies, recognize when something is wrong, seek care without shame, and feel confident that their voices matter.”