RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in an expanded session of the G7 and invited partners on artificial intelligence in Paris on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The session discussed the implications of rapid advances in technology and frontier AI models for the global strategic environment and international security, as well as ways to strengthen international coordination to address AI-related risks.



Discussions also focused on balancing the pursuit of innovation with the safe and responsible development and use of these technologies in order to strengthen the ability to address challenges and safeguard global security and stability.



The G7 ‌comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union.



Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea, Ukraine, and Brazil are also attending the two-day summit.



The Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy and artificial intelligence are among the main topics for discussion.



On the sidelines of the summit, Prince Faisal met with his counterparts from Germany, South Korea, France, and Britain.



Topics of conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul included regional developments, diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability in the region, and ensuring freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime corridors.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul shake hands in Paris. (SPA)

Prince Faisal and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed avenues for cooperation and partnership between their nations and exchanged views on current regional issues and efforts being made regarding them.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun shake hands in Paris. (SPA)

The meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot focussed on ongoing Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and joint efforts to contain crises in the region and mitigate their repercussions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot shake hands in Paris. (SPA)

Prince Faisal and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband addressed joint efforts to maintain the security of navigation and the safety of maritime corridors and restore security and stability in the region.