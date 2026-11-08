RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Paris on Sunday to attend a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers focused on international crises, security and humanitarian challenges, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

France is hosting the talks Nov. 9-10. Prince Faisal is attending at the invitation of the French G7 presidency.

The agenda includes efforts to resolve conflicts, strengthen maritime and port security, combat smuggling and improve humanitarian responses.

Ministers will also discuss food security, nutrition and artificial intelligence security.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects its commitment to coordinating with international partners to address regional and global challenges.