RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, official ministry statements said Sunday.

Officials from both countries reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed recent regional developments, including the ongoing crisis in the region.

The ministries stated that the conversation addressed efforts to contain the crisis and promote peaceful solutions through dialogue and negotiation, with the aim of reducing tensions and preserving security and stability in the region.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ar" dir="rtl">سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%B5%D9%84_%D8%A8%D9%86_%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%AD%D8%A7%D9%86?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#فيصل_بن_فرحان</a> <a href="https://x.com/FaisalbinFarhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FaisalbinFarhan</a> يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من معالي نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار. <a href="https://t.co/puIUe1VwKg">pic.twitter.com/puIUe1VwKg</a></p>— وزارة الخارجية (@KSAMOFA) <a href="https://x.com/KSAMOFA/status/2096540134522966457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 6, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>