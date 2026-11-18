RIYADH: If the significant other in your life is a gamer, prepare to be alone for a few days: Grand Theft Auto VI is here.

After ​a 13-year wait and $1 billion in production costs, the updated version of the world’s most popular video game was available for download worldwide from midnight on Wednesday, timezone by timezone.

The excitement among global gamers was palpabale, and Saudi Arabia was no exception. “This doesn’t feel like a normal game launch, it feels like the biggest entertainment release of the decade, so the hype is definitely at its peak,” Saudi gamer Nabeel Al-Ghamdi told Arab News.

Players of the new release will find that the action has moved from Los Santos, an imaginary Los Angeles, to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game’s take on Florida. Gameplay ⁠will switch between the two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

“What I loved most about Grand Theft Auto V was how alive Los Santos felt ... the heists, and all the online content and events that kept the game fresh for years,” Al-Ghamdi said. “If Grand Theft Auto VI can capture that same magic and character depth while pushing the world’s realism and density even further, it’ll be worth the wait.”

Early reports from New Zealand, where midnight was 2 p.m. Saudi time, suggest just that.“The gameplay dynamics are just amazing, the graphics are great and the storytelling is really deep,” said Adam Simmons, 50, from Wellington. “You really feel like you are in a world.”