Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail recently took part in the 2026 Global Investor Summit on Financing Affordable Housing in Alexandria, Virginia.

Al-Hogail highlighted investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s housing finance market, including sukuk and real estate financing, and discussed ways to strengthen partnerships with international investors and financial institutions.

During the summit, he met US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries in housing, urban planning and real estate finance, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The two sides reviewed ways to increase housing supply, encourage private-sector investment and develop new real estate financing tools.

They also discussed improving coordination between housing authorities and financial institutions to make the market more efficient and expand homeownership options for families.

The meeting further addressed setting up a framework for technical cooperation, exchanging expertise and arranging reciprocal visits to strengthen ties between Saudi and US institutions, the SPA reported.