RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi minister of energy and minister of industry and mineral resources, has met in Riyadh Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the minister of foreign affairs of Kuwait, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in energy, industry and mineral resources, as well as joint efforts to strengthen energy security and ensure stable supplies.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, in support of the shared interests of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.