RIYADH: A Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah region a drone fired by Yemen’s Houthis.

“A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia has been intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah region,” the coalition wrote in a post on X.

The Iran-backed militia has for weeks targeted airports, energy infrastructure and cities across the Kingdom with drones and missiles.

A missile strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport on Oct.10 killed 13 travelers and injured more than 300.