RIYADH: The King Fahd National Library is participating with Saudi Arabia’s pavilion as the guest of honor at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair.

The library is presenting a curated selection of cultural and intellectual publications that highlights its role in preserving heritage and documenting national moments.

It is also displaying samples of rare manuscripts relating to Algeria, dating back to the 14th century A.D. from its archival collections.

Visual exhibits document show historic reciprocal official visits between the Kingdom and Algeria, archival images of the Two Holy Mosques and Diriyah, and early modes of transportation in the Kingdom.

The showcase drew strong interest from visitors, researchers, and academics exploring Saudi Arabia, Arab, and Islamic cultural heritage.

The Kingdom’s participation in the fair — which brings together 1,567 publishing houses from 51 nations — reflects its dedication to fostering international cultural exchange and dialogue.