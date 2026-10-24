RIYADH: For many Yemenis who spent years without legal status in Saudi Arabia, regularization has offered a path to a normal life.

From booking passport appointments to obtaining a mobile SIM card in their own names, each step has helped restore their place in society.

Though their experiences have differed, Yemenis told Arab News they now enjoy stability and peace of mind.

Saudi Arabia designated 23 centers nationwide, open for 60 days from Oct. 11, to help Yemenis regularize their residency status.

The measures exempt eligible Yemenis from penalties, violations and fines for illegal residency and work in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia hosts the largest number of Yemenis outside their homeland and is the leading donor of humanitarian, relief and development aid to Yemen.

Abdul Khaleq Mohammed described the announcement as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience” that has transformed his professional life and restored his sense of self after years of uncertainty.

He immediately shared the news with his brothers and friends before booking an appointment with the Passports Department.

“The process (for obtaining legal residency) went perfectly,” he said, praising the smooth procedures that eased his longstanding anxiety.

Regularizing his status has transformed his daily life, and he added: “Now, I can leave my workplace without any worry … I can go wherever I want.”

After securing legal residency, Mohammed obtained a mobile line in his name and installed the Absher app — small steps that restored a sense of normalcy.

“Praise be to God,” he said. “So much has changed for me; words cannot fully express the joy I feel.”

He has also visited Makkah and Madinah, fulfilling a long-held dream. He described the pilgrimage as one of the most beautiful moments of his life.

Najm Al-Din Ahmed immediately contacted his brothers and friends after hearing the news of regularization to share it and ask about the procedures.

He contacted acquaintances, gathered his documents and submitted an application at a designated center. “Thank God, the process was smooth,” he said.

“Everything has changed. I can walk around with peace of mind, work legally, and the fear and anxiety are gone. I finally feel like a human being with rights.

“Let me just enjoy this peace of mind for now. After that, I’ll think carefully about my work and my future.”

His family shared his joy. “Honestly, my family was even happier than I was,” he said. “They all called to congratulate me; it was as if a heavy burden had been lifted from them.”

He added: “I want to rebuild my life and ensure everything I do is in accordance with the law. This step has opened a door, and I intend to keep moving forward.”

Abdullah Hussein said he had been “invisible” before regularizing his status, describing the decision as a long-awaited turning point.

He immediately booked an appointment with the General Directorate of Passports in Riyadh. After obtaining legal residency, he told his family and friends, describing his joy as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

He said: “My professional status is now legal, and I can go wherever I want with my friends.”

Legal residency has also given him access to healthcare. “I fell ill a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital,” he said.

Hussein also installed the Absher app, obtained a SIM card in his name and performed Umrah — steps he said had helped him reclaim his place in society.

King Salman’s directive to regularize Yemenis living illegally in Saudi Arabia followed a request from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad Al-Alimi earlier this month.