RIYADH: Three young shaheen falcons were sold for a total of SR310,000 ($83,000) on the 19th night of the National Falcons Center Auction in Riyadh. The auction runs until Nov. 30 and has so far attracted large crowds.

The two-month event brings together falcon trappers and buyers. The center receives locally captured birds throughout the season, with teams operating across different regions to welcome falcon owners and coordinate their participation.

Bidding for all three birds started at SR50,000. The first falcon sold was caught in Sha’ba Nisab in the Northern Borders region and sold for SR102,000, the same price as the second bird, which was caught in Hazm Al-Jalamid in Arar. The third was caught in Wadi Bayd in Jazan and sold for SR106,000.

The auction accepts only juvenile migratory peregrines captured in Saudi Arabia. Adult peregrine and saker falcons are excluded to protect their populations and preserve their bloodlines.

Bidding sessions are broadcast on television and the center’s social media platforms.