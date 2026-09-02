Two Filipino sailors were killed in an attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri said on Wednesday.

“Bahri confirms that its vessel SIDR was involved in a security incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz” on the evening of August 31, the carrier said on X, confirming “the loss of its two Filipino seafarers as a result” of the attack.