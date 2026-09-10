Al-Hurrath governorate in Jazan region offers a striking blend of lush valleys, natural springs, fertile farmland and open pastures, where seasonal rains sustain both agriculture and pastoral life. At the heart of the landscape is Wadi Khulab, whose flowing waters nourish nearby farms and forests and feed a year-round sulfurous hot spring beside a public park. Together with the area’s aromatic flora, grain fields and seasonal fruit orchards, these natural and agricultural treasures are helping Al-Hurrath emerge as a promising destination for sustainable rural tourism.

• All photos by SPA