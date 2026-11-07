6 abaya brands with warm styles for winter

CAS Abaya. Supplied
CAS Abaya. Supplied
Updated 7 November 2026 09:15
Arab News

As temperatures drop across the region, these labels offer heavier abayas for the cooler months.

  1. ASL Line
    ASL Line
    The brand’s winter edit features abayas in Korean velvet and stretch taffeta, with flared silhouettes, tassels and embroidered details that take them from the office to an evening out.
  2. FAA Line
    FAA Line
    The label offers velvet abayas with sparkling details, including a black design featuring a sequined floral panel down the back for evening occasions.
  3. Bouguessa
    Bouguessa
    French-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa’s label blurs the line between abaya and coat with pieces such as the City Long Trench, an ankle-length, open-front design in Italian crepe with wide lapels.
  4. Merrachi
    Merrachi
    Founded by Dutch-Moroccan designer Nada Merrachi, the Amsterdam brand’s Tweed Abaya is crafted from tweed boucle, with a structured silhouette and rounded neckline.
  5. CAS Abaya
    CAS Abaya
    The Dubai-based Emirati label’s winter velvet range includes pleated and embroidered styles, as well as coat abayas in black, burgundy and maroon.
  6. Abadia
    Abadia
    Co-founded by Saudi designer Shahd Al-Shehail, the Riyadh label’s Joud coat is a black maxi style in wool-blend twill, finished with a crushed velvet shawl lapel.

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