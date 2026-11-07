6 abaya brands with warm styles for winter

As temperatures drop across the region, these labels offer heavier abayas for the cooler months.
ASL LineThe brand’s winter edit features abayas in Korean velvet and stretch taffeta, with flared silhouettes, tassels and embroidered details that take them from the office to an evening out.
FAA LineThe label offers velvet abayas with sparkling details, including a black design featuring a sequined floral panel down the back for evening occasions.
BouguessaFrench-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa’s label blurs the line between abaya and coat with pieces such as the City Long Trench, an ankle-length, open-front design in Italian crepe with wide lapels.
MerrachiFounded by Dutch-Moroccan designer Nada Merrachi, the Amsterdam brand’s Tweed Abaya is crafted from tweed boucle, with a structured silhouette and rounded neckline.
CAS AbayaThe Dubai-based Emirati label’s winter velvet range includes pleated and embroidered styles, as well as coat abayas in black, burgundy and maroon.
AbadiaCo-founded by Saudi designer Shahd Al-Shehail, the Riyadh label’s Joud coat is a black maxi style in wool-blend twill, finished with a crushed velvet shawl lapel.