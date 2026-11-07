6 abaya brands with warm styles for winter

As temperatures drop across the region, these labels offer heavier abayas for the cooler months.

ASL Line The brand’s winter edit features abayas in Korean velvet and stretch taffeta, with flared silhouettes, tassels and embroidered details that take them from the office to an evening out.

FAA Line The label offers velvet abayas with sparkling details, including a black design featuring a sequined floral panel down the back for evening occasions.

Bouguessa French-Algerian designer Faiza Bouguessa’s label blurs the line between abaya and coat with pieces such as the City Long Trench, an ankle-length, open-front design in Italian crepe with wide lapels.

Merrachi Founded by Dutch-Moroccan designer Nada Merrachi, the Amsterdam brand’s Tweed Abaya is crafted from tweed boucle, with a structured silhouette and rounded neckline.

CAS Abaya The Dubai-based Emirati label’s winter velvet range includes pleated and embroidered styles, as well as coat abayas in black, burgundy and maroon.