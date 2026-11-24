Six contestants from the region took to the stage in Puerto Rico this week for the national costume show at the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

Lebanon Miss Lebanon 2025 Perla Harb wore a design that paid tribute to Lebanese cultural identity, with references to Beirut and Lebanese singer Fairuz.

Egypt Dubai-based Sonia Gergis appeared in a gold ensemble inspired by ancient Egypt, featuring a beaded dress, a crown and a pair of large wings.

Iraq Canada-raised Samantha Slewa, who works in cybersecurity, wore a costume modeled on the Ishtar Gate, one of the entrances to the ancient city of Babylon.

Jordan Destiny Anbar, a data engineer, chose a pink feathered ensemble inspired by the Sinai rosefinch, Jordan’s national bird, as the country returned to the pageant.

Tunisia Sarrah Brahmi, a former national rugby champion, wore the red and white of the Tunisian flag, with Tunisia also returning to the competition.