6 Arab composers scoring international films

Amine Bouhafa. (AFP)
Amine Bouhafa. (AFP)
Updated 14 November 2026 09:20
Arab News

These Arab composers have written the music behind some of the world’s best-known films and shows.

  1. Gabriel Yared
    Gabriel Yared
    The Beirut-born composer won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for “The English Patient” and was later nominated for “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain.”
  2. Hesham Nazih
    Hesham Nazih
    The Egyptian composer made his Hollywood debut with Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” directed by fellow Egyptian Mohamed Diab, earning an Emmy nomination for a score blending orchestral music with Egyptian sounds.
  3. Amine Bouhafa
    Amine Bouhafa
    The Tunisian composer won the Cesar for best original music for “Timbuktu,” becoming one of the award’s youngest winners, and has since scored Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters.”
  4. Ibrahim Maalouf
    Ibrahim Maalouf
    The French-Lebanese trumpeter, known for his four-valve trumpet, won a Cesar for “In the Forests of Siberia” and scored the biopic “Yves Saint Laurent.”
  5. Khaled Mouzanar
    Khaled Mouzanar
    The Lebanese composer scored the films of his wife, director Nadine Labaki, including “Caramel” and the Oscar-nominated “Capernaum,” which he also co-wrote and produced.
  6. Nicolas Jaar
    Nicolas Jaar
    The Chilean-American musician of Palestinian descent scored Jacques Audiard’s “Dheepan,” winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and Pablo Larrain’s “Ema.”

Related