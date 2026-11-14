6 Arab composers scoring international films

These Arab composers have written the music behind some of the world’s best-known films and shows.

Gabriel Yared The Beirut-born composer won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for “The English Patient” and was later nominated for “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain.”

Hesham Nazih The Egyptian composer made his Hollywood debut with Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” directed by fellow Egyptian Mohamed Diab, earning an Emmy nomination for a score blending orchestral music with Egyptian sounds.

Amine Bouhafa The Tunisian composer won the Cesar for best original music for “Timbuktu,” becoming one of the award’s youngest winners, and has since scored Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters.”

Ibrahim Maalouf The French-Lebanese trumpeter, known for his four-valve trumpet, won a Cesar for “In the Forests of Siberia” and scored the biopic “Yves Saint Laurent.”

Khaled Mouzanar The Lebanese composer scored the films of his wife, director Nadine Labaki, including “Caramel” and the Oscar-nominated “Capernaum,” which he also co-wrote and produced.