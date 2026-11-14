6 Arab composers scoring international films

These Arab composers have written the music behind some of the world’s best-known films and shows.
Gabriel YaredThe Beirut-born composer won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for “The English Patient” and was later nominated for “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain.”
Hesham NazihThe Egyptian composer made his Hollywood debut with Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” directed by fellow Egyptian Mohamed Diab, earning an Emmy nomination for a score blending orchestral music with Egyptian sounds.
Amine BouhafaThe Tunisian composer won the Cesar for best original music for “Timbuktu,” becoming one of the award’s youngest winners, and has since scored Kaouther Ben Hania’s “Four Daughters.”
Ibrahim MaaloufThe French-Lebanese trumpeter, known for his four-valve trumpet, won a Cesar for “In the Forests of Siberia” and scored the biopic “Yves Saint Laurent.”
Khaled MouzanarThe Lebanese composer scored the films of his wife, director Nadine Labaki, including “Caramel” and the Oscar-nominated “Capernaum,” which he also co-wrote and produced.
Nicolas JaarThe Chilean-American musician of Palestinian descent scored Jacques Audiard’s “Dheepan,” winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and Pablo Larrain’s “Ema.”