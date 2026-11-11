6 Arab stars at Coachella

With masked Egyptian singer Tul8te joining the 2027 lineup, here are six Arab acts who have made their mark on the California festival.

Elyanna In 2023, the Palestinian Chilean singer became the first Arab artist to perform a full set in Arabic at Coachella, waving a keffiyeh as she left the stage.

Mohamed Ramadan The Egyptian singer and actor brought his high-energy Arabic hits to the festival in 2025, performing in the Gobi tent.

Nooriyah The London-based Saudi Bahraini DJ made her Coachella debut in 2025, three years after drawing a 40,000-strong crowd at Riyadh’s Soundstorm festival.

DJ Habibeats The Palestinian American DJ, who mixes classic Arabic party anthems with house and hip-hop, debuted at the festival in 2026 and returns in 2027.

Bedouin Jordan-raised Tamer Malki and Egyptian American Rami Abousabe fuse melodic house with Middle Eastern sounds and were among the Arab acts on the 2026 bill.