Omani label Luvashk takes polka dots to Paris

Omani label Luvashk takes polka dots to Paris
Updated 17 October 2026 09:15
Arab News

Omani footwear label Luvashk unveiled its new Polka Dot collection during Paris Fashion Week. Here is what to know.

  1. Paris calling
    Paris calling
    Each Luvashk collection begins with a story, a place or a feeling. The latest was inspired by Paris in the fall, with the label translating the city’s fashion identity into polka dots.
  2. Spot on
    Spot on
    Polka dots, which made a comeback in apparel and accessories this season, were brought to Luvashk’s bestselling ballerina heel in its own signature design language. 
  3. A touch of lace
    A touch of lace
    Delicate lace detailing was paired with the polka dots, adding a feminine touch to each pair and setting the collection apart.
  4. Crystal clear
    Crystal clear
    Swarovski embellishment completed the look, giving the classic ballerina heel a more distinctive and elevated finish.
  5. Day to night
    Day to night
    Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, the heels were made to be styled with tailoring and denim by day, or dresses and evening pieces by night, allowing the same silhouette to feel different from one look to the next.
  6. Better together
    Better together
    The presentation featured pieces from Songs of Siren, the Los Angeles-based label founded by designer Tinka Weener, as well as collaborations with MLCS-Boutique and Sasha Donnellan.

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