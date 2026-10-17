Omani label Luvashk takes polka dots to Paris

Omani footwear label Luvashk unveiled its new Polka Dot collection during Paris Fashion Week. Here is what to know.

Paris calling Each Luvashk collection begins with a story, a place or a feeling. The latest was inspired by Paris in the fall, with the label translating the city’s fashion identity into polka dots.

Spot on Polka dots, which made a comeback in apparel and accessories this season, were brought to Luvashk’s bestselling ballerina heel in its own signature design language.

A touch of lace Delicate lace detailing was paired with the polka dots, adding a feminine touch to each pair and setting the collection apart.

Crystal clear Swarovski embellishment completed the look, giving the classic ballerina heel a more distinctive and elevated finish.

Day to night Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, the heels were made to be styled with tailoring and denim by day, or dresses and evening pieces by night, allowing the same silhouette to feel different from one look to the next.