Omani label Luvashk takes polka dots to Paris

Omani footwear label Luvashk unveiled its new Polka Dot collection during Paris Fashion Week. Here is what to know.
Paris callingEach Luvashk collection begins with a story, a place or a feeling. The latest was inspired by Paris in the fall, with the label translating the city’s fashion identity into polka dots.
Spot onPolka dots, which made a comeback in apparel and accessories this season, were brought to Luvashk’s bestselling ballerina heel in its own signature design language.
A touch of laceDelicate lace detailing was paired with the polka dots, adding a feminine touch to each pair and setting the collection apart.
Crystal clearSwarovski embellishment completed the look, giving the classic ballerina heel a more distinctive and elevated finish.
Day to nightDesigned with comfort and versatility in mind, the heels were made to be styled with tailoring and denim by day, or dresses and evening pieces by night, allowing the same silhouette to feel different from one look to the next.
Better togetherThe presentation featured pieces from Songs of Siren, the Los Angeles-based label founded by designer Tinka Weener, as well as collaborations with MLCS-Boutique and Sasha Donnellan.