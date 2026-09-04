- The targeted start date for the return hub is Jan. 1
- The goal is to reach a common understanding with the partner country by New Year
COPENHAGEN: Five European Union countries are seeking a deal with an unnamed non-EU country to host a “return hub” for migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected, with a targeted start date of January 1, a Danish minister said Friday.
Denmark, Greece, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands agreed to the initiative during a meeting in Copenhagen. “Around New Year, we expect to have a common understanding with a partner country outside of the European Union,” said Morten Bodskov, the Danish Minister for Immigration.