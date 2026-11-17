DHAKA: The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant connected to Bangladesh’s national grid for the first time on Tuesday, as authorities prepare to start regular transmission early next year.

The 2.4-gigawatt power plant, located on the banks of the Padma River, some 160 km from Dhaka, has been developed by the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which started the construction of its two reactors in 2017.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority authorized it to begin operations last month, when it began the power startup process.

In the trial phase of grid connection, the facility is expected to supply up to 350 megawatts of electricity to the national grid line.

“It’s a major breakthrough for this nuclear-run power plant,” Dr. Kabir Hossain, project director for the development of the Rooppur facility, told Arab News.

“A test will be conducted by connecting it to the grid to see whether the grid can handle it, and to assess its impact on the grid and the turbine. Based on the parameters we have so far, turbine vibration and grid frequency are normal. But the actual situation will become clear once the two are connected. This is a test run.”

The test connection may remain active for several hours to monitor how the power plant and the national grid respond to each other. If any issues arise, the plant will be disconnected from the grid for further assessment.

“At that stage, it might run for about four hours to observe. So, when these two are coordinated or synchronized, from then on, we will begin supplying electricity on a trial basis,” Hossain said.

“To ensure a smooth supply of electricity to the national grid, an initial test supply must be conducted. This is what we are doing now. The test will involve supplying 300-350 MW of electricity to the grid.”

The test will also determine when the nuclear plant will become part of Bangladesh’s power generation.

The first 1.2-GW reactor is scheduled to become fully operational in 2027, with the second one to follow in 2028.

“At the moment, we can’t exactly determine the date of regular transmission as it involves some technical issues. But it will take place very soon, according to our preparations,” Hossain said.

Rooppur is the largest single project in Bangladesh’s history, the total cost of which is expected to reach about $11.2 billion.

It is projected to supply around 11 percent of Bangladesh’s electricity needs, which will help reduce the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels and ease pressure on foreign currency reserves.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people currently gets about half of its electricity supply from gas and has experienced bouts of chronic shortages over the years. It is one of the countries hardest hit by the fuel crisis sparked by the war in the Middle East.