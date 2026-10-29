Beijing accused Manila on Thursday of “erecting multiple obstacles” for its attendance at an ASEAN meeting in the Philippines this week, where China will be represented by an embassy attache.

“The Philippine side has allowed certain politicians to use public office for private ends and erected multiple obstacles to obstruct China’s participation in the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus,” a spokesperson for the Chinese defense ministry told a news conference.

Philippine minister says ASEAN does not share China’s view on defense forum

The Philippine defense minister ​said on Thursday that ASEAN countries do not share the view ‌of ‌China’s ​defense ‌ministry ⁠on its participation in ⁠a regional defense forum, adding that no country has ⁠the right ‌to ‌characterize ​ASEAN ‌processes.

How ASEAN ‌countries are heard is for ASEAN to ‌determine, and the important fact is China ⁠was ⁠able to articulate their position, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said.