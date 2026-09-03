LONDON: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first official talks on Thursday, with migrant boats, Ukraine and British-EU relations high on the agenda.

The meeting at Burnham’s Downing Street office and residence came after the leaders celebrated bilateral ties with King Charles III at a preview of the fabled Bayeux Tapestry in London on Wednesday.

Burnham, in charge since July 20, and his wife Marie-France van Heel welcomed the French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron outside the famous black door of No. 10 Downing Street.

Inside, Burnham told Macron he looked forward to discussing the Ukraine conflict, stopping small boat crossings of migrants from France to England and “strengthening the UK-EU relationship”.

Macron said it was a “very important moment” for relations between the two countries, adding that they would also discuss “new initiatives” in the Middle East, without elaborating.

“I’m here with a willingness and a commitment to get closer and closer,” he told Burnham.

Macron becomes the first European Union leader hosted at Downing Street by Burnham, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited in July.

For Macron, the visit is significant as he approaches the final months of his presidential term, set to end in May 2027.

- ‘Work closer’ -

Burnham is eager to build on his predecessor Keir Starmer’s efforts to forge closer post-Brexit cooperation with the European Union as he aims to boost sluggish UK growth.

He has said Britain must be “bolder” in getting closer to the EU but has refused to scrap Starmer’s rejection of rejoining the bloc’s single market or customs union and returning to its internal freedom of movement rules.

“I think 10 years on from Brexit, people here are fed up with the (lack of) vision; people see that we need to work closer together,” Burnham told journalists late Wednesday.

Macron said Wednesday that Paris and London “do not always see eye to eye” but “we respect one another, remain open to discussing everything, including advancing the UK reset with the European Union”.

Downing Street said the leaders would also focus on tackling the “emerging use of mega dinghies”, or larger more powerful boats bringing irregular migrants to England’s south coast.

In coming weeks, a “surge team” of 45 French officers will be deployed on beaches to tackle such launches, Downing Street said.

The UK recorded the lowest number of small boats carrying migrants crossing the Channel this summer since 2019, the government said Monday, touting the success of its enforcement deal with France.

- ‘Goodwill’ -

However, in a Downing Street statement ahead of the meeting Burnham insisted “we cannot be complacent”.

“Smuggling gangs are constantly adapting their tactics, and the UK and France need to respond quickly,” he added.

The British leader has committed to maintaining Britain’s long-standing support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, making Kyiv his first overseas trip last month.

Macron and Starmer enjoyed good ties and adopted lead roles in the coalition of nations supporting Ukraine.

During Wednesday’s speech at the British Museum, Macron hailed the UK’s release to Ukraine of information on components for the long-range missile, SCALP, the French-produced version of the UK’s Storm Shadow.

Accompanied by their wives, the leaders joined Charles and Queen Camilla at the museum, where they previewed the landmark Bayeux Tapestry exhibition ahead of its public opening next week.

“It shows what collaboration can achieve,” Burnham told Macron on Thursday, saying France’s loan to Britain of the almost thousand-year-old embroidery was a “huge personal gesture of goodwill, trust and friendship”.

Macron played an instrumental role over nearly a decade in pushing for the tapestry loan, which is viewed as another step towards healing the rancour of the Brexit years.

The 11th-century work, which depicts the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror, arrived in London in July for a sell-out showcase that runs until July 2027.