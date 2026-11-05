LOS ANGELES: California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday he was commuting all death sentences across the state to life imprisonment, in a move that will affect 548 people.

“I have decided to exercise my constitutional clemency authority to commute all California death sentences to life without the possibility of parole,” he wrote in a letter addressed “to all Californians.”

BREAKING: California Gov. @GavinNewsom says he plans to change all California death sentences to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This is expected to impact all 548 California death row prisoners. He announced his decision in the below letter to the people of California: — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) November 5, 2026

America’s most populous state has not carried out a death sentence for two decades, though courts continue to impose the penalty on those convicted of murder and other serious crimes.

“My decision today comes after nearly three decades of openly opposing state-sanctioned executions as an elected official,” said Newsom, who will be leaving the governor’s mansion in a few months and is widely expected to make a run for the White House in 2028.

“Today I am acting on my long and deeply held conviction that individually and collectively we are stronger as a society when we reject state-sanctioned killing.”