A number of passenger jets have been rerouted after bomb threats were received on Thursday.

The first report came from an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome early in the afternoon.

The flight from Ireland to Italy was diverted to a military air base in western France, the French prime minister’s office said.

The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said. All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe and military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane.

The prime minister’s office said that it’s following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released.

Flight tracking sites showed that the Aer Lingus Dublin-Rome flight was approaching Paris when it turned sharply off its trajectory and made several loops before heading toward Evreux.

Another flight from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport also after receiving a suspicious report. No additional security measures were required, the airport operator confirmed, Belgium newspaper Le Soir reported.

“We have been informed of a suspicious report concerning a flight to Brussels Airport,” said airport spokesperson Ihsane Chioua Lekhli. It was a flight operated by the Polish airline LOT Polish Airlines, originating from Warsaw.

And a ​Finnair plane traveling from Helsinki ‌to ‌Rome ​was also ‌safely ⁠escorted ​to the ⁠Italian capital's Fiumicino airport ⁠by ‌airforce ‌jets ​on ‌Thursday ‌following a bomb alert.

A further flight from Milan to Rome was reported to have received a bomb threat.

Meanwhile Czech police said four planes that received bomb threats were preparing to land at Prague airport.

Thursday’s flights are the latest in a spate of several flights across Europe to have received hoax bomb threats this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said.

The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured.

Such threats aren’t a new phenomenon but come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of “disruption,” like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps — even as authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.

(With Agencies)