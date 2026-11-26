HOMS: A theatrical production in the central Syrian city of Homs is revisiting one of the darkest chapters in the country’s modern history, exploring political repression, imprisonment and human suffering under the deposed regime during the 1980s.

The play, “Decaying Stakes,” was staged at the Palace of Culture as part of the 26th Homs Theater Festival, organized by the Syrian Artists Syndicate in cooperation with the Homs Directorate of Culture.

Playwright Mowaffaq Qara Hassan told SANA that the production examines the erosion of political life under the military rule of the deposed regime, exploring how repression, enforced silence and imprisonment shaped Syrian society in the decades leading up to the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011.

Director Omar Awany said the narrative follows two characters from contrasting ideological backgrounds, a Marxist communist and a man with a religious background, who are brought together by their shared experience of imprisonment.

Through their stories, the production revisits a series of historical events culminating in the 1982 Hama massacre.

The play premiered at the Syria Theater Festival in Aleppo before making its second festival appearance in Homs.

Awany said the Homs performance holds particular personal and artistic significance, carrying forward the legacy of his father, Tammam Awany, who contributed to the festival as a playwright, director and member of its organizing committee.

Suffering beyond ideological divides

Actor Mohammad Khabbaz, who plays Wael, said the production highlights the abuses endured by Syrians in the prisons of the deposed regime, portraying suffering that transcended political and ideological differences.

He stressed that the violence spared no one, noting that the play’s closing line, “What happened was far worse,” captures a scale of suffering that remains difficult to comprehend.

The 26th Homs Theater Festival continues to showcase diverse productions exploring Syria’s collective memory, using theater as a platform to address humanitarian, social and political issues while encouraging public dialogue on defining moments in the country’s history.