- Xi Jinping met Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
- The meeting took place during the 18th BRICS Summit.
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Beijing’s state media reported, as the city hosts a summit of the BRICS group of nations.
“On the afternoon of September 12, local time, President Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi while attending the 18th BRICS Summit,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, without providing further details.