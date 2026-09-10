BEIJING: The death toll from a fire that erupted on Thursday on a foreign-flagged cargo ship docked in a Chinese port has risen to 25, including five people who had been listed as missing, state media said.

The bulk carrier, moored in the eastern shipping hub of Qingdao, had 42 people on board when the fire broke out, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Seventeen of those were evacuated, including five who were injured.

However, by Thursday evening “all 25 missing persons had been found, none showing signs of life”, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It said “the open flames were extinguished” by about 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

State news agency Xinhua said earlier that the fire broke out at around 11:15 am during the ship’s port call for maintenance, without specifying the cause of the fire.