GEMENA, DR Congo: An Ebola outbreak in the DRCongo, the deadliest in its history, has spread to a seventh province, bordering the Central African Republic and Congo-Brazzaville, the governor of Sud-Ubangui province said on Friday.

An Ebola patient died in the northwestern province after undertaking a long journey across several provinces, some of which have not so far had cases of the highly infectious virus, acting governor Jean-Rene Galekwa told reporters.