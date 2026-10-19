BERLIN: Germany has urged its citizens to exercise “caution” in France and avoid demonstrations after violent protests erupted across the country at the weekend.

“Further demonstrations and, in some cases, further outbreaks of violence in the coming days cannot be ruled out,” the foreign ministry said in updated travel advice late Sunday.

“Exercise caution and avoid demonstrations wherever possible,” it added.

More than 2,500 people were arrested after demonstrations on Saturday saw some half a million people turn out across France to protest against the cost of living.

Unions, school students and Yellow Vest movement that rattled the first term of French President Emmanuel Macron joined forces in a show of anger.

Some demonstrations turned violent and the city of Limoges lost its 19th-century town hall to a fire that the local prefect, Maurice Barate, told news channel LCI had been started by “a wild horde.”

Germany’s foreign ministry further warned travelers that recent changes in the law meant they could be fined or face charges for damage if they did not leave a violent demonstration after having been told to do so.