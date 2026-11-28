RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen on Sunday had advised civilians to evacuate Ras Isa port, located on the Red Sea coast of western Yemen.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate Ras Isa port, as shown on the location map, for their safety,” Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki posted on social media, with an accompanying map of the port’s location.

“We are carrying out a military response to the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of civilians and civilian objects,” Al-Malki later said on his X account.

Coalition forces earlier on Saturday carried out a military operation to destroy facilities used by Houthi forces to facilitate attacks on civilians and threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

Al-Malki said the operation targeted facilities supporting what he described as the Houthi militia’s “deliberate and systematic terrorist operations” against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

He said the targets had supported the group’s military operations, including the launch of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian targets.

Al-Malki also said the Houthi attacks threatened freedom of maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab strait, a strategic shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

He added the coalition would respond immediately to any further Houthi operations targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, adding that its military operations were conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary international law.