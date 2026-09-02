JAKARTA: Indonesia is investigating intelligence reports that eight of its nationals have been recruited into Russia's armed forces to fight in Ukraine, an offense that can result in the loss of citizenship, the country's senior minister for legal affairs said on Wednesday.

The group of Indonesians were allegedly promised “high pay, non-combat duties, expedited Russian citizenship, and social benefits” and later “recruited into the ranks of the (Russian Federation’s) occupying army,” according to a report issued late last month by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Indonesian authorities are in the process of verifying that information, said Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the coordinating minister for legal and human rights affairs.

“We are reviewing the information provided by the Ukrainian side. However, we must not jump into conclusions before obtaining all the facts. We must confirm who these individuals are, how the recruitment process took place, what they were offered, and whether or not they did join the Russian military,” he said in a statement.

“If it is proven that (these individuals) meet the criteria for the loss of citizenship, then the government will certainly take action in accordance with the law.”

Under Indonesian law, the government can revoke an individual’s citizenship if they join foreign military without presidential permission.

Indonesia previously revoked the citizenship of two former security forces personnel who joined Russian mercenary forces and fought in Ukraine, after their cases went viral online between the end of last year and in early 2026.

The Ukrainian intelligence report included copies of documents of consular notification issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They appear to be individual notifications of successful visa applications dated between February and June of this year for at least eight Indonesian citizens. Arab News could not immediately verify the report.

“The Government of Indonesia urges Indonesian citizens to exercise caution regarding job offers in conflict zones or offers that could potentially involve them in the military activities of foreign nations,” Yvonne Mewengkang, a spokesperson at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a release.

“Should the involvement of Indonesian citizens in such foreign militaries be verified, such actions are considered individual acts and do not represent the policy or position of the Government of Indonesia.”

ENDS