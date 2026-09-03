King Charles and Queen Camilla will host Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sultan of Oman, at Windsor Castle for a state visit to the United Kingdom from October 20 to 22, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The visit comes as tensions in the Middle East remain high following United States and Israeli military actions against Iran in February, which led to retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states hosting United States military bases, according to statements from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Allegations that United States President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it interfered with efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have circulated in regional media, but no official statement or confirmation has been issued by the White House or the US Department of Defense as of Thursday.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi has stated that Oman remains committed to diplomatic engagement with Iran to ensure the security of commercial shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage for global energy transport.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that Iran welcomes Oman’s mediation efforts and supports dialogue to reduce regional tensions.

The International Crisis Group, an independent conflict resolution organization, has urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize diplomatic solutions in the Gulf.

Earlier this year, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted state visits by United States President Donald Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March, according to Buckingham Palace.

The upcoming visit by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is expected to focus on strengthening UK-Oman bilateral relations and addressing regional security challenges, according to statements from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Oman values its longstanding partnership with the United Kingdom and looks forward to deepening cooperation on regional stability,” Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi said in a statement released Thursday.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly added, “This state visit underscores the importance of our relationship with Oman and our shared commitment to peace and security in the Middle East.”