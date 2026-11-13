WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s envoy ​and son-in-law Jared Kushner said on Thursday Russia and Ukraine agreed to expand ‌the ‌next ​round ‌of ⁠talks ​to include European ⁠nations and that Washington was working toward what Kushner called ⁠the war’s “largest prisoner ‌exchange.”

“We ‌are ​also ‌working toward what ‌would be the largest prisoner exchange of the ‌war, potentially reuniting thousands of people with ⁠their ⁠families,” Kushner said on social media platform X following talks aimed at ending the war.