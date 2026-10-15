I began my visit to Brussels with a meeting with @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte. As always, we are coordinating closely to provide greater protection and security for Ukraine. Unfortunately, Russia responded to yet another attempt by the American President to reduce the intensity of strikes with new waves of attacks on our energy, residential buildings, and other infrastructure. Over the past few days, there have been several waves of ballistic missile strikes, and attack “shahed” drones are in our skies almost constantly. Since midnight yesterday and up to now, the Russians have already launched around 1,000 drones. All of these are major challenges, especially against the backdrop of restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine, which is why it is so important that defense supplies from NATO partners continue. This is especially true for ballistic missile interceptors and munitions for F-16s. We are working on new air defense packages. Literally every day and every hour, such new packages can save the lives of Ukrainians. We discussed this and other important issues during our meeting. I thank Mark for his support and readiness to help!