KYIV: Ukrainian forces have struck a major military air base in Russia, damaging five planes used to launch missiles and bombs at Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday.

Russia did not immediately comment on the report by the General Staff, which said the Savasleyka air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow had been hit in the latest long-range attacks aimed at crippling Moscow’s war effort.

💥 𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗦𝗟𝗘𝗬𝗞𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗧. 𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗔’𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗘𝗣 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬. On 24 November and overnight into 25 November 2026, Ukrainian forces struck Savasleyka airbase in Nizhny Novgorod region, roughly 650–700 km from the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian General Staff: three MiG-31s and two Su-34s hit. Damage assessment still ongoing. “There may be even better news.” Savasleyka is a primary base for MiG-31K aircraft that carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the weapons Russia uses to strike Ukrainian cities. It is one of the most heavily defended airfields in Russia and has now been hit for the fifth time since August 2024. #OSINT #Ukraine #Russia #Savasleyka #Kinzhal https://t.co/DLNVKmBw11 — OSINT Intuit™ (@UKikaski) November 25, 2026

Three MiG-31 ⁠jets — used to ⁠fire hypersonic missiles — and two Su-34 fighter-bombers were knocked out of operation “for some time,” the General Staff said.

The operation followed a series of high-profile strikes by Ukrainian forces in recent days in which two Russian ships were hit in Libyan waters and a ⁠Russian vessel was struck in the Gulf of Finland.

Last week, Ukraine destroyed the road portion of Russia’s prized bridge to the Crimea peninsula after consecutive attacks.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and fighting has continued despite a renewed US-backed peace push to end what has become Europe’s worst conflict since World War Two.

Kyiv is trying to dent Moscow’s military might as it struggles under a renewed campaign ⁠of ⁠attacks on its energy system and mounting Russian strikes on frontline cities.

Ukrainian forces are hunting Russia ballistic-missile launchers used to carry out many of those attacks, striking 16 over the past several months, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said this week.

Renewed Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries’ processing volumes by 45 percent since late October, industry sources said this month. Kyiv has said it will stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow does the same.