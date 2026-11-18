DHAKA, Bangladesh: Police in Bangladesh on Wednesday clashed with thousands of garment workers demanding higher basic wages amid weekslong chaos in the main export-earning industry in the country, police and media reports said.

Local media reported that around 20,000 workers at a garment factory took to the streets and blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, outside the nation’s capital. They clashed with police who used tear gas and stun grenades and charged at them with batons to disperse them. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured.

The violence spread to the nearby area of Ashulia, the country’s leading English-language Daily Star newspaper reported. Local police chief Saiful Alam said that officers took action to disperse them after the protesting workers blocked the highway and threw stones at them. About 25 factories were closed because of the unrest in Ashulia, police said.

Violence was also reported in the district of Gazipur, outside Dhaka, which is a major industrial zone. The protesters also blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and torched a police vehicle. Police fired tear gas and stun grenades during the violence.

The protests intensified earlier this month, and disruptions to production because of the closure of hundreds of factories and street clashes have become routine in recent weeks.

The industry earns about $40 billion a year from exports through the South Asian nation’s garment factories, which number around 2,500.

Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 takas ($236), up from 12,500 takas ($98). They say rising living costs and inflation have eroded their purchasing power. About 4 million workers, mostly women from rural Bangladesh, are employed directly in the industry while its backward linkage industry has employed a few million more.

Many factories have remained shut under a “no work, no pay” provision under labor laws allowing the factory owners to suspend operations because of the unrest.

The government has formed a board to set a new wage package, but the efforts have failed to appease the protesters. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association demanded protection of their factories.