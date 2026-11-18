Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shook hands in Shenzhen on Wednesday, their first meeting since their Alaska summit in August 2025, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The encounter came after Putin began talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a day before a historic three-way meeting between the three leaders in the southern Chinese city.

The trilateral summit has raised fears that the leaders could make decisions about Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and divide the world into new spheres of influence. Washington initially signaled that Ukraine might not be discussed, but Trump later said it would be on the agenda.

Russian officials said Xi and Putin were expected to discuss energy and finance, followed by talks on foreign policy, including Ukraine and North Korea, in a smaller format. The meeting is their fifth this year.

Xi called for closer exchanges between the two countries’ governments, parliaments, militaries and political parties, and stressed the need for international cooperation on artificial intelligence and free trade.

Putin criticized Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying they had failed to stop Russia’s growth. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is also in Shenzhen, said sanctions would be stepped up as long as the war continued.

Trump arrived from the Philippines, where he attended a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and said he wanted to hold separate one-on-one meetings with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not confirm any details of a possible meeting with Kim.

Trade tensions also hung over the summit. Trump pledged that the US would match China’s rare-earths production within 10 months, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang criticized protectionism and highlighted China’s growing trade with ASEAN.