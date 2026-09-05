MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-day halt in Russian strikes on Kyiv for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by US President Donald Trump’s envoys, the Kremlin said Saturday.

“The Russian president and commander in chief... has given the order not to strike Kyiv for three days from midnight tonight,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin started talks with Witkoff and ‌Kushner ⁠at ​the Kremlin ⁠on Saturday, according to video published ⁠on ‌the Kremlin’s ‌channel ​on ‌the ‌MAX messaging app.

Putin described as “difficult” the ‌situation that he and ⁠the US ⁠envoys would have to address during the negotiations.