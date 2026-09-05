- Washington’s push to end the fighting has lost momentum as US attention has been focused for the past six months on the Iran war
- Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to pause strikes on each other’s capitals while the talks took place
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-day halt in Russian strikes on Kyiv for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by US President Donald Trump’s envoys, the Kremlin said Saturday.
“The Russian president and commander in chief... has given the order not to strike Kyiv for three days from midnight tonight,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow and Kyiv.
Putin started talks with Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin on Saturday, according to video published on the Kremlin’s channel on the MAX messaging app.
Putin described as “difficult” the situation that he and the US envoys would have to address during the negotiations.